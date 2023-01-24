The Los Angeles Lakers have struck first in the 2023 NBA trade market. The Lake Show sends guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks for the Washington Wizards for swingman Rui Hacimura.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal includes a 2023 second-round pick from Chicago, the 2029 Lakers pick, and the less favorable pick between the two.

Last week, Hachimura announced he wanted to play somewhere else. The Lakers plan on signing Hachimura to an extension in the offseason.

Advertisement

“I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player,” Hachimura said. “And I want to be somewhere that likes my game. … I just want to be somewhere that believes in me and I can be myself. That’s my goal.”

Hachimura is expected to assist LeBron James and the Lakers with 3-point shooting and defense.

“Adding both size and depth to the wing position has been a goal, and the chance to accomplish that by acquiring a player with Rui’s two-way skills and upside was an opportunity that doesn’t present itself often,” Lakers vice president of basketball operations and GM Rob Pelinka said.

Hachimura is averaging 13 points and 4.3 rebounds this season.