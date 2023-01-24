Chicago slang spitter Polo G has taken to show off his latest piece in his bling collection; an iced-out medallion equipped with a working iPhone.

G copped this one-of-a-kind chain from Atlanta jeweler, Icebox.

“I’m here with Polo G right now and we’re showing you the world’s first chain with a screen on it,” an Icebox employee said in the video showing off the chain. Polo said, “Yeah man, hardest chain in the fucking game right now. Shout-out to Icebox on gang!”

Icebox says the six-figure bling weighs over a pound and is made up of more than 90 karats of VS diamonds.