Shannon Sharpe addressed his courtside altercation at the Lakers/Grizzlies game on the most recent episode of Undisputed.

“I want to apologize for my behavior,” Sharpe said. “For the last six and a half years, I’ve preached accountability and responsibility. And I take full responsibility for what transpired. It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it.”

The hall of fame tight end added: “Me being the responsible person. Me having the platform that I have and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong. I should have lowered the temperature in the arena. Instead, I turned the temperature up, and I let it get out of hand.”

He then apologized to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, the Lakers organization, and the fans for “any harm or unwanted attention” he brought. He even apologized to Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant.

Unc Shannon sharpe apologizes for his behavior at the lakers vs Grizzlies game 💯 pic.twitter.com/kqAfwD0qvV — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 23, 2023

For those who might’ve missed it, Shannon Sharpe got into it with what seemed like the whole Memphis Grizzlies team on their Friday night game against the Lakers. Sharpe told Dillon Brooks he was too small to guard LeBron, to which Brooks responded, “f**k you.” Sharpe responded, and that’s when the whole team got involved.