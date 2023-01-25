Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Chris Stapleton have been announced as pregame entertainment for Super Bowl LVII. The game is set for Sunday, Feb. 12 and will be broadcast on Fox.

Babyface, a music artist, composer, and producer with twelve Grammy Awards, will perform “America the Beautiful.” 44 No. 1 R&B hits and 16 No. 1 pop hits are among the 125 Top 10 hits that Babyface has produced and written.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, an Emmy-winning actress, will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” In addition, Ralph has won the Independent Spirit Award and been nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award, a Tony Award, an NAACP Image Award, and a Golden Globe. She presently appears in the wildly popular comedy series “Abbott Elementary.”

Someone wake me up from this dream! I’ll be singing Lift Every Voice and Sing at Super Bowl LVII – See you there. @nfl @nflonfox @rocnation 📺: #SBLVII 2.12.23 on FOX pic.twitter.com/mo31Zz8HdC — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) January 24, 2023

Chris Stapleton, a 15-time Country Music Association, 10-time Academy of Country Music, and eight-time Grammy winner, will perform the national anthem.

The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, which will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers and Hamish Hamilton serving as director, will include international icon Rihanna as its headlining performer, the NFL recently revealed.