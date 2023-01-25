Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump will sue Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his ruling over the Advanced Placement African American Studies pilot program.

Crump will be flanked by leaders like the American Federation of Teachers and politicians to announce a lawsuit.

MEDIA ALERT: @AttorneyCrump & co-counsel will join students & elected officials to announce their intent to file a lawsuit against FL. Gov. DeSantis & the state of Florida for rejecting the AP African American Studies course from being taught in Florida high schools. pic.twitter.com/FIBHDrDtWI — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) January 25, 2023

Meanwhile, DeSantis is standing firm in his decision, stating the course is a piece of a political agenda and as representatives of the state, they “want education, not indoctrination.”

According to NBC Miami, Gov. DeSantis sites the college course violates the Stop WOKE Act, which he signed last year. It forbids education that characterizes people as privileged or underprivileged depending on their race. At least some authors cited in the course believe that contemporary American society supports white supremacy while repressing racial minorities, homosexual people, and women.

Join us TOMORROW (1/25) in Tallahassee, FL, to support the fight to make sure OUR story is not erased from history! Black history is America's history — and Florida state legislators must understand that our kids deserve to learn about it! pic.twitter.com/mHF4eztLJB — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 25, 2023

“This course on Black history, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory. Now who would say that an important part of Black history is queer theory? That is somebody pushing an agenda,” said DeSantis.

The African American Studies course is being tested by the College Board at 60 high schools across the country following a decade of development. Once it has begun to roll out, neither a state nor a school would be obligated to offer it.