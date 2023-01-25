Chloe Bailey is ready to give you her debut solo album. Hitting social media, Chloe released a short clip announcing her new album, In Pieces.

The album is marked for March 2023. A firm release date is not available.

In the clip, Chloe can be heard singing: “Wear my heart on my sleeve / They all say I’m naive / But it’s better than nothing.”

In October 2022, Chlöe released her new song, “For the Night,” which features rising ATL rapper Latto.

The music video, which Chlöe also co-directed, offers fans a window inside a day in her life. The video comes following Chlöe’s performance at the iHeart Radio Festival and a worrisome FaceTime conversation with her hidden lover, performed by none other than Druski.

“For The Night” follows Chlöe’s sizzling single “Surprise.” You can see the new video below.