Hunter Shot and Killed by His Dog in Freak Accident in Kansas

A freak accident resulted in a dog killing its owner with a gun. According to PEOPLE, a man in Kansas died after his dog stepped on a rifle in the back seat. The weapon fired, killing the driver, who was also a hunter.

“A canine belonging to the owner of the pickup stepped on the rifle causing the weapon to discharge,” the sheriff’s office said to KAKE-ABC. “The fired round struck the passenger who died of his injuries on scene.”

The man was 30-year-old Joseph Austin Smith. He died in his pickup truck at 80th Street South and River Road in Witchita.

“Responding units arrived within minutes of the 911 call and started CPR,” the sheriff’s office said. The man died at the scene.