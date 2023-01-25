Ice Spice is going crazy right now. With her new EP out, Ice Spice has decided to reward herself with a new chain.

According to XXL Mag, Benny Da Jeweler crafted the new piece for Ice Spice, clocking in at a reported $100,000.

The new pendant is huge and features an animated version of Ice Spice’s face with the trademark fro made up of diamonds.

“TOLD PRINCESS DIANA WE DOIN $100K FOR THE CHAIN!!! @icespicee WHAT THEY GON TELL US!!!” Benny wrote on Instagram.

Last Friday, Ice Spice came with a new EP. Named after one of her signature catchphrases, the Bronx rapper delivers Like..?, the first release through her partnership with 10K Projects and Capitol Records.

The new project brings the 23-year-old in collaboration with producer RIOTUSA for six new singles, including the previously released bangers “Munch (Feelin U)” and “Bikini Bottom.” The release brings in Lil Tjay for the single “Gangsta Boo.”

The full EP arrived after Ice Spice delivered the new single, “In Ha Mood,” dedicated to all the baddies on the planet.

Prior to its official release, “In Ha Mood” has amassed over 975K views on YouTube, 2.2M streams on SoundCloud, and 70K creations on TikTok. On the single, Ice Spice’s baddie demeanor exudes in the bars as she sidesteps munches, while being the one everyone wants to get next to.

You can tap in with the Bronx Baddie on the full EP below.