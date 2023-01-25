Kanye West’s Australia Visit May Hit a Snag as Visa Could be Denied over Antisemitic Views

Kanye West’s upcoming trip to Australia may hit a snag as government officials may deny his visa.

Ye was set to visit Australia in an effort to spend time with the family of his new wife Bianca Censori. TMZ notes, Due to his antisemitic comments and admitted admiration for Hitler, Ye could be denied entry.

Australia’s Education Minister, Jason Clare, stated it could be denied due his statements throughout 2022. “I expect that if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions,” Clare said.

According to The Herald Sun, Ye was “believed to be heading to Melbourne to meet her family.”

During the visit, Ye and Censori would spend time in Ivanhoe, where Censori grew up. The two wed in a private ceremony in Utah but did not file any official marriage documents.

Previously, his new wife, Bianca Censori’s family, were elated by the pair’s union.

Speaking with The Herald Sun, Censori’s sister, Angelina Censori, said “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being.”

Another relative, Alyssia Censori, co-signed the joy, stating, “super happy for them both.”