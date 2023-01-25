According to several confirmed reports, boxing legend Mike Tyson is being sued for a rape that allegedly occurred in a nightclub in Albany, New York in the early 90s.

An anonymous victim has filed an affidavit claiming that the champ forced himself on her in a club called September. “I met Mike Tyson in the early 1990s at a dance club called Septembers,” the affidavit read. “My friend and I were hanging out with him and his limousine driver. Tyson told us about a party and asked us to join him. My friend was going to drop off her car and Tyson said he would pick her up in the limousine.”

The woman claims that her and Tyson were on their way to pick up her friend when the alleged assault occurred. She alleges Mike tried to kiss her despite being told “no” several times.

“He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me,” the affidavit continues. “As a result of Tyson’s rape, I suffered and continue to suffer from physical, psychological, and emotional injury.”

The alleged victim is seeking $5 million in damages. Her attorney also filed an affidavit to keep her identity confidential so that she will not be judged in the court of public opinion.

