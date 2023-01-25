Omarion on Potential Romance With Nia Long: ‘You Never Know’ and ‘Nothing but Respect for the Queen’

Omarion on Potential Romance With Nia Long: ‘You Never Know’ and ‘Nothing but Respect for the Queen’

Omarion is leaving the door open for a potential romance with Nia Long.

Over the weekend, both stars were on the red carpet for the You People film premiere. Posing together, the two created some murmurs online.

Nia Long deserves to have some fun … Omarion looks like fun 😂 pic.twitter.com/3X160HtzMl — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) January 20, 2023

Nia Long had Omarion smiling ear-to-ear, chile! 😩👀 pic.twitter.com/JpTqtYBu5R — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 20, 2023

Stomping out the fire of “The smile on Omarion’s face says it all!”, Long entered the comments and set the record straight. “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF.”

The Shade Room hit Instagram with an update, revealing a video where O was asked did he get Long’s number. His response, “I can’t tell you that.” He added both “you never know” and “nothing but respect for the queen.”

