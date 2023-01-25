Shemar Moore is now a father. A rep for Moore tells PEOPLE that the 52-year-old actor and his partner Jesiree Dizon have had a baby girl.

“Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy,” says the rep.

Dizon, a 39-year-old model, has a 5-year-old daughter, Charli, with actor Stephen Bishop and a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship.

During a visit earlier this month, Moore revealed that he was awaiting a child.

“I’m Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8,” he shared. “And on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”