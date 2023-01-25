Charles Omenihu, the defensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers, has been arrested for a domestic violence incident on Monday.

The San Jose Police Department confirmed the arrest, citing Omenihu has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. According to ESPN, Omenihu was released on bail and served with a restraining order.

Omenihu’s girlfriend called the police on him after he allegedly pushed her to the ground during an argument. The woman stated she had pain in her arm but did not want medical attention. She states the two were involved in an argument.

Advertisement

“We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information,” the 49ers said in a statement.

Omenihu played this past Sunday in the divisional matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.