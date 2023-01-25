The Internet tried to conjure up a beef between Jalen Rose and Stephen A. Smith. Rose was tweeting about personalities that target the Cowboys for content.
“So glad I didn’t make a career of content pretending to fake troll the Cowboys,” Rose wrote.
Many believed that Rose was targeting Stephen A. Smith, who thoroughly enjoys it when the Dallas Cowboys choke in a big spot.
After a Twitter page attempted to put a name on the shot and targeted Stephen A., Rose hit Twitter and made it known the shot was more directed at “Mr. 1.4 ppg playing JV as a junior.” Who is that, you may ask? Former ESPN analyst and now Undisputed host, and also Cowboys lover/Prescott hater, Skip Bayless.
The Mr. 1.4 ppg comes from the classic moment below.