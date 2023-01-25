SOURCE SPORTS: Jalen Rose Clears Up Recent Tweets, Says They Are About Skip Bayless and Not Stephen A. Smith

The Internet tried to conjure up a beef between Jalen Rose and Stephen A. Smith. Rose was tweeting about personalities that target the Cowboys for content.

“So glad I didn’t make a career of content pretending to fake troll the Cowboys,” Rose wrote.

So glad I didn’t make a career of content pretending to fake troll the Cowboys. — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) January 24, 2023

Praying on the audience being dumb/lazy and low hanging fruit. https://t.co/Mr94YO2Nag — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) January 24, 2023

Got y’all talking about Dallas knowing the only way they can actually shut up critics is to win it all. Suckers. https://t.co/CxnMpMK173 — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) January 24, 2023

Many believed that Rose was targeting Stephen A. Smith, who thoroughly enjoys it when the Dallas Cowboys choke in a big spot.

Oooooooooooooohhhhhhhhh! I can’t WAIT until y’all see me on First Take tomorrow. Especially you @MichaelIrvin88! Oooh, Especially YOU! pic.twitter.com/2vo8kffois — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 23, 2023

After a Twitter page attempted to put a name on the shot and targeted Stephen A., Rose hit Twitter and made it known the shot was more directed at “Mr. 1.4 ppg playing JV as a junior.” Who is that, you may ask? Former ESPN analyst and now Undisputed host, and also Cowboys lover/Prescott hater, Skip Bayless.

He is my brother and this is not accurate. If anything it was for Mr 1.4ppg playing JV as a junior. https://t.co/EC5L8qK28H — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) January 24, 2023

The Mr. 1.4 ppg comes from the classic moment below.