The NBA All-Star Game rosters will be decided just before the game. According to the NBA, the team captains, likely LeBron James for the West and either Giannis Antentokounmpo or Kevin Durant in the East, will select the rosters ahead of the game in Salt Lake City.

The @NBA and @TheNBPA announced today that TNT will air the 2023 NBA All-Star Draft as a new, live pregame segment at the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 pm ET from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/SuEw4mvfEE — NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2023

The league will adopt the captain-choice format for the sixth time, but the rosters were chosen several days before the game on each of the prior five occasions. The captains and starting lineups will be revealed on Thursday.

James has been a captain in each of the first five years and is almost certain to be one again this year, according to voting results given by the league late last week. The captain is chosen from the top vote-getters in both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

