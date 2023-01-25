Yikes! Kylie Jenner upset social media when she showed up wearing a noose necklace to Paris Fashion Week.

On Monday, the 25-year-old entrepreneur made headlines for wearing a stuffed lion’s head to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 runway show.

Now Kylie is back again, causing an uproar for wearing a noose necklace after attending the fashion show on Monday.

Advertisement

Paparazzi photos caught the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wearing what appeared to be a white gold or platinum noose around her neck.

According to Radar Online, the noose-inspired necklace first appeared in Givenchy’s 2022 spring collection in October 2021.

Social media users accused Kyle of endorsing an item that would is offensive to Black people.

One Reddit user wrote: “This woman has black children. This is so disgusting. It’s not ok to just say ‘she probably doesn’t know’ — she needs to know, even if you took out the racial history of a noose, there’s the suicidal side of it. It’s wrong in so many ways.”



Thoughts?