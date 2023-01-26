6ix9ine Tossed from Miami Restaurant for Taking Over the Bar and Pouring Free Liquor

6ix9ine has spent plenty of time in Miami lately, but he won’t be allowed in a certain restaurant again. The rainbow-haired rapper was in El Tiesto Cafe but was tossed out for reckless behavior.

According to Page Six, 6ix9ine and his entourage of 20 people were in the restaurant, and he went behind the bar without permission and poured tequila into the mouths of other customers for free. While 6ix9ine was pouring, his friends danced on top of the bar.

A source stated while 6ix9ine was tossed, it appeared to just be too much for that one night. He was seen hugging people who worked at the restaurant by the security stand on his way out.

“He’s friends with the owner,” the source said. “He’s here all the time.”

6ix9ine would leave the restaurant in a multicolored Rolls Royce.

Lately, 6ix9ine has been living life on the edge. Hitting Instagram last week, Hip-Hop’s known informant hit Instagram to flex $1 million and let people in his hometown New York City know that he was on the way.

“On my way to New York. I got a million dollars on me and on my mother I’m by myself here’s what the jet lady texted me I copy and pasted it,” 6ix9ine wrote. “Arriving:6:45PM. Airport: signature flight. 1 Airport Rd, Morristown, NJ 07960. Well I’m with the kid who recorded this video but he’s like 5’4 140 solid I swear.”

In the picture, Tekashi is cuddled up with a million cash on a private jet. The post was the latest effort to show that he isn’t scared to walk any street after snitching during the trial of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Akademiks, 6ix9ine’s friend, saw the post and offered a brief statement: “bad idea.”

As a legendary troll, while everyone is unfollowing Gunna for his alleged snitching in the YSL Rico case, Tekashi decided to follow him.