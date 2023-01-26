2023 is the year of the Gangsta Grillz. The latest artist to announce he has a tape on the way with the legendary DJ Drama is Fivio Foreign. The NY-Drill rapper hit Twitter with a simple message: “DJ Drama doin my Mixtape tho [fire emoji].”

Fivio would double back with additional details about his efforts, “Sicc & Tired is on DSP’s Notice Me should b on by next week keep pushing dat shit.”

For the year, DJ Drama has already unleashed a project, teaming with French Montana for CB6: Money Heist Edition. Juelz Santana and Pusha T state they are also on the way.

