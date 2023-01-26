Former NBA Player Matt Barnes Spits on His Fiancee’s Ex During Scuffle at NFL Playoff Game

Former NBA Player Matt Barnes Spits on His Fiancee’s Ex During Scuffle at NFL Playoff Game

Former NBA player and currently All the Smoke host Matt Barnes is under investigation for a physical incident that occurred outside of Levi’s Stadium ahead of the divisional playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Matt Barnes can be seen spitting on his fiancee’s ex, David Patterson Jr. Barnes is currently engaged to Anansa Sims. After Barnes spat, he and Patterson engaged in a scuffle.

Barnes claimed the victim in the situation, citing Patterson escalated the situation. He would also file a temporary restraining order on Patterson two days after the incident.

Advertisement

“[Patterson] shoved me, and I was forced to push him off of me,” Barnes said. “I did not want the altercation to physically escalate further, and out of frustration with him seeking me out and his unrelenting repeated harassment I spit in his direction in disgust.”

You can see the video below.