JAY-Z is rumored, but we have some official announcements for 2023 Grammy Awards performers. On Sunday (Feb. 5), Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, and Bad Bunny have been revealed as performers.

Additional nominees include Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Luke Combs, and Brandi Carlile.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and will be hosted for the third year in a row by Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah. The show will air live on CBS on Sunday, February 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy awards have been announced. The nominees for the biggest night in music feature Beyoncé, JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Future, Drake, and more.

The category of Best Rap Performance features active legends like JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar and rising stars like GloRilla and Gunna.

The best Rap album category features DJ Khaled, Future, Jack Harlow and more.

GOD DID – DJ Khaled

I NEVER LIKED YOU – Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You – Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry – Pusha T

Who is your pick to win?