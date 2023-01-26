Words by: Brandon Simmons

Legendary producer Pharrell Williams has stepped outside the world of music into a new realm. Recently, the “Blurred Lines” producer met with France’s president Emmanuel Macron in France at the Elysee Palace. He met with President Macron to speak about cultural matters such as safe practices on the Internet for children. President Macron’s spokesperson says Macron and Williams got along just fine.

“…got on really well. Pharrell Williams is very involved in the issues of the harmful effects of the internet and [smart] telephones on young people…It’s good because he [Pharrell] really reaches a big audience and he is very fine in his analysis.” – according to Billboard

A safe place for all, secure and open, peaceful and democratic, which respects human rights. That's what the Internet must be and remain, especially for our children. It's one of our battles. Artists, join us, and speak out! Thank you @Pharrell for your commitment. pic.twitter.com/84XAstay2m — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 24, 2023

President Macron cites that the Internet should be a safe place for everyone, especially children, as it remains one of the battles that the country and the world face today. The “Happy” singer is still in France, set to attend another event tonight, the Yellow Pieces gala, this time with Brigitte Macron, France’s First Lady. She, too, just like her husband, has been outspoken regarding internet safety, especially cyberbullying. Earlier this month, a 13-year-old boy committed suicide in eastern France. He was subjected to bullying by his classmates due to his homosexuality.

Pharrell has been making his rounds throughout France the past week. Last week, he saw the Chicago Bulls face off against the Detroit Pistons at the Accor Arena. The producer of Ed Sheeran’s hit record, “Sing,” sat courtside right next to NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Pharrell has been endorsed by Paris and has furthered his relationship with the famous German sportswear brand Adidas through his label, Humanrace. At the end of this month, they will debut a new color scheme for the NMD S1 MAHBS sneakers. They will be available online and at select retailers.