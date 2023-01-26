Jeremy Renner was injured in his snowplow incident as he was attempting to save a family member.

According to CNN, Renner received “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” while breaking 30 bones. Renner was using the plow in an attempt to plow his nephew’s truck out of a driveway.

The snow groomer would begin to slide after Renner left the vehicle and was headed for his nephew.

Advertisement

“Once he was off the PistenBully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew),” the report reads. “He feared the PistenBully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the PistenBully.”

Renner attempted to reenter the plow but climbed on the moving truck, which pulled him under. The parking brake was not used. Renner’s nephew was able to administer aid until officials arrived and he was airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery.

In his latest Instagram update, Renner showed his progress: