According to a report from TMZ, Ashley Trowers, the daughter of Love & Hip Hop New York regular Rich Dollaz, was arrested in Memphis after police say that Trowers shot at the father of her child.

Police reports say that Trowers claims that she was on the first day of a new job as a security guard in Kroger’s supermarket when her child’s father, Demiah Tatum, along with another man rolled up on her in a Cadillac ATS. She claims she tried to get way from them, but when she couldn’t, she fired two shots at the Caddy, hitting the car. She called the police and explained that she had a restraining order against him and was scared when she seen him.

Trowers was arrested for aggravated assault and taken to Shelby County Jail before being released on her own recognizance.

Ironically, Ashley’s mother, Miracle Kay Hall, was arrested in 2018 for allegedly shooting her husband. She claimed self-defense and the aggravated assault case was dismissed.