Rich the Kid will be taking the spirit of Takeoff with him everywhere he goes. The two shared a deep friendship, and to honor his late friend, Rich received a new tattoo of Takeoff’s name during a visit to Tampa.

Rich the Kid added Takeoff’s signature to his hand. The art was done by Tattoo MF Red, bringing in purple elements to the design. The tattoo was done in 30 minutes.

When Takeoff passed, Rich the Kid wrote a tribute to his friend online.

Advertisement

“Today I lost more than a brother,” Rich the Kid wrote. “My twin my best friend everything, I don’t wanna believe it I can’t . The most humble person I know we used to share shoes & clothes before we made it with no problem! I miss you already you didn’t deserve that!! i can’t stop crying I love you so much bro forever.”