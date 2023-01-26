Damian Lillard had it all going in the Portland Trailblazers’ 134-124 win over the Utah Jazz. Logo Lillard only shot 29 times but dropped 60 points for the game. To make the performance even more impressive, Lillard only shot 10 free throws. Efficiency at its finest.

“That was incredible, man,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said to ESPN. “You don’t get to see that very often, to be that efficient. For a guy to score 60 points and only 10 free throws and make nine of them, you’re thinking either this dude has an absurd amount of 3s. It was just incredible how efficient he was.”

Included in his 60-point effort were 72% shooting and nine 3-pointers.

“It’s the most efficient 60-point game ever, for real?” Lillard said. “That’s crazy. I didn’t know that. I’m just sitting here thinking I had a shot at the end of the shot clock from half court toward the end that I shot. It probably would have been a little bit better. I missed a free throw. Damn.”