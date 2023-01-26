FOX Sports Films has announced the release of its new documentary BACK TO SCHOOL WITH GUS JOHNSON, a powerful one-hour special celebrating Gus Johnson, one of the most exciting and passionate voices in sports broadcasting, from past to present as he returns to Harvard University for a year-long prestigious fellowship program.

BACK TO SCHOOL WITH GUS JOHNSON, a FOX Sports and Coaches+ Media initiative, launches Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:00 PM ET on FOX, ahead of a highly anticipated Michigan State vs. Michigan college basketball clash with Johnson on the call.

“FOX Sports is honored to shine a spotlight on Gus Johnson’s story from becoming one of the most iconic voices in all of sports to his truly inspirational new journey through academia,” said Charlie Dixon, Executive Vice President & Head of Content, FOX Sports. “Gus is a one-of-a-kind talent, and we couldn’t be more excited to give audiences a special look into his illustrious career and the impactful work he is doing at Harvard.”

BACK TO SCHOOL WITH GUS JOHNSON takes audiences on a journey through Johnson’s childhood in Detroit, studies at Howard University, the growth of his broadcasting career, and his recent return to academia at Harvard to uncover the man behind the microphone. The film peels back the layers on his life narrative, motivations for giving back to others, and future goals.

“I was nervous about letting people into my life, but I thought if I could show kids through my journey that education is cool, it was worth it,” said Johnson. “I think this is a really good story and hope that it inspires. I also hope fans enjoy watching some fantastic folks at a great school, and get new insights into sports as well as the pursuit of lifelong learning.”

Johnson was accepted into Harvard’s Advanced Leadership Initiative (ALI) in 2022, a new academic program designed to unlock the potential of seasoned leaders to address society’s most critical concerns. This once-in-a-lifetime chance allowed Johnson to rub shoulders with a varied set of global leaders while also allowing the fan favorite sports star to use his voice outside of the game to make change in the lives of others and have a profound societal impact.

The new series will feature Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh and more. Coaches+ Media produces BACK TO SCHOOL WITH GUS JOHNSON in collaboration with Rise and Fire and TeamWorks Media. Gus Johnson, Craig Robinson, and Jay Sharman serve as executive producers, as do Eric Shanks, Mark Silverman, Charlie Dixon, and Barry Nugent of FOX Sports. Chris Weber directs and produces the film.