Manny Pacquiao’s next match may be his most intense yet. The legendary boxer is headed to trial on March 3 in Orange County, California, for breaching a contract.

Pacquiao is accused of engaging in bouts that violated the firm’s exclusive rights, including particular charges of (1) breach of contract, (2) breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and (3) unjust enrichment. Paradigm has also requested the court for a declaratory finding that it has contractual rights.

Judd Burstein is Paradigm’s primary counsel, and the case is before the Honorable Judge Walter P. Schwarm. The first lawsuit was filed on June 25, 2021.

Ahead of the trial start, Audie Attar, Paradigm Sports Founder and CEO, released a statement to The SOURCE:

Manny’s days of thumbing his nose at our contractual rights are almost at an end. We have an overwhelming case against him and look forward to justice being served. The Court has already entered an Order stating that – due to his consistent violation of court orders – Pacquiao is now deemed to have admitted that he breached his contract with Paradigm and that Paradigm has suffered more than $20 million in damages. If any promoters, managers, fighters or broadcasting networks are considering entering into an agreement with Manny prior to the trial, they are now on notice that Paradigm will immediately commence an action against them for tortious interference with contract and seek both an injunction and damages. Once Paradigm wins at trial in March, we will cut off 100% of Manny’s opportunities to earn money in the United States from any source because any revenue he generates will be attached to his judgment. Additionally, Paradigm will aggressively pursue enforcement of its judgment in any foreign country where Manny seeks to fight.

The SOURCE will update you as this trial gets underway.