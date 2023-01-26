[WATCH] Cordae is Joined by Anderson .Paak for New Single and Video “Two Tens”

Cordae and Anderson .Paak is an instant success when they hit the studio. The duo recaptured their “RNP” energy for the new single “Two Tens.”

The new single details a night that the two teamed up for a night at the club. Paak is all about the women, tricking off on children that aren’t his, and more, but Cordae is trying to talk some sense into his friend. The two tag team bars interweave their verses in impressive synergy.

The single comes with a vibrant club scene video where the two bag a couple of baddies in the club, of course, two tens.

“Two Tens” brings in another piece of Hip-Hop royalty as J. Cole produces it.

You can tap into the new single and video below.