Chloe is back with the latest single from her forthcoming debut album, In Pieces. The single is “Pray it Away.”

In the new single Chlöe falls for the wrong person and goes to chapel to pray her anguish away. The song “Pray It Away” is backed by an official video shot in a historic church in downtown Los Angeles. The video is directed by Madeline Kate Kann.

“I have been the rawest, the most vulnerable, and the most open I have been in my entire life with this album,” Chlöe says. “I used to believe the way I love so hard without question, was a curse. Only to find out, it’s been my greatest gift all along.”

Hitting social media earlier this week, Chloe released a short clip announcing her new album, In Pieces.

The album is marked for March 2023. A firm release date is not available.

In the clip, Chloe can be heard singing: “Wear my heart on my sleeve / They all say I’m naive / But it’s better than nothing.”

In October 2022, Chlöe released the song, “For the Night,” which features rising ATL rapper Latto.

The music video, which Chlöe also co-directed, offers fans a window inside a day in her life. The video comes following Chlöe’s performance at the iHeart Radio Festival and a worrisome FaceTime conversation with her hidden lover, performed by none other than Druski.

“For The Night” follows Chlöe’s sizzling single “Surprise.” You can see the new video below.