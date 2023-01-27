City of Memphis Prepares for Video Release After Five Police Officers are Charged with the Murder of Tyre Nichols

Five Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with the murder of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Nichols was pulled over by officers on Jan. 7 and died shortly after the encounter.

The fired officers are Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith. They are all in Shelby County Jail for participating in the incident leading to Nichols’ death.

The Daily News notes Martin, Smith, and Bean received charges of second-degree murder, three counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and one count of acting in concert to commit aggravated assault. Mills and Haley also received second-degree murder charges, along with two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression, and one count of acting in concert to commit aggravated assault.

“The breadth and the depth of the charges announced today speaks to the deliberate and thorough investigation this case has received,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation director David Rausch said. “And our work is not finished. We continue to pursue every lead. Justice demands it.”

Video of the incident is set to be released Friday (Jan. 27). Ahead of the release, USA Today notes President Joe Biden has called for peaceful protests in advance, while the city of Memphis has called off all after-school activities.

After the traffic stop, Nichols was hospitalized in critical condition, ultimately dying three days later. The Nichols family and their representing attorneys have seen parts of the footage detailing Nichols was beaten by the arresting officers for several minutes.

Speaking at a candlelight vigil, Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, warned what was to come and asked for peace.

“I don’t want us burning up our city, tearing up the streets, because that’s not what my son stood for,” she said. “If you guys are here for me and Tyre, then you will protest peacefully. You can get your point across but we don’t need to tear up our cities, people, because we do have to live in them.”

FBI Director Chris Wray, who also saw the video, called it “appalling.”

Ahead of the release, Mills and Martin have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Nichols was pulled over on the night of Jan. 7 on suspicion of reckless driving. After an initial “confrontation,” Nichols ran but was arrested, leading to another “confrontation.” Nichols was hospitalized in critical condition after complaining of shortness of breath.

The family’s attorneys, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci released a joint statement detailing Nichols “suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.”