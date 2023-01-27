Consequence has heard Pusha T’s reason for distancing himself from Kanye West, and he isn’t feeling it. In fact, he stated he is disgusted with the It’s Almost Dry rapper.

Pusha T‘s time as the President and a member of G.O.O.D. Music is over. Speaking with XXL, King Push revealed that he decided to distance himself from Ye following his anti-semitic rants and remarks.

“If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff [on InfoWars]. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it.”

Pusha T stated he hasn’t spoken to Ye recently, citing that their last conversation was when he was on tour.

“I just expressed myself. I express myself to him a lot. He expressed his thoughts to me. And he got off the phone saying, ‘Thank you. I know you don’t agree with me, but you never kill me in the public. And some people can’t wait to do that.'”

During a visit to The Art of Dialogue podcast, Consequence says you should never abandon family.

“Family is a word that gets thrown around a lot, loosely,” Consequence begins in a clip exclusively obtained by AllHipHop. “And I could actually say that Kanye is my family, right. We not blood relatives, but that’s my family. We’ve done more things and have had more interactions mutually than we have with our own family. When I see something like that, I’m conflicted. I’m disgusted because of a multitude of reasons. And they aren’t all directed at Pusha T.”

Cons added, “[G.O.O.D. Music] is something that I help build with my bare hands. It wasn’t nothing. Whatever the narrative was at Roc-A-Fella, at the end of the day, a lot of it was on my back. Kanye eventually propelled to stardom, so whatever we did worked. My equity is in his career and in the label. So that’s where I’m disgusted with somebody who wasn’t there from the start. When Ye is in a situation he talked himself into, he’s got to be responsible for that 100 percent. But we’re not going to stick together?”

