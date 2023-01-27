Former Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier has passed away at age 25.

According to ESPN, no details about the cause of death are available. Lemonier was preparing for a season with the USFL as a member of the Houston Gamblers.

In the 2021 season, Lemonier played for the Lions bringing in 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He moved on to the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason but was released during training camp.

Advertisement

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Lions said in a statement. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Lemonier was expecting a child with his girlfriend at the time of death.