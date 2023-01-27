He Got Better?! ‘NBA 2K23’ Announces Increase in LeBron James Player Rating

He Got Better?! ‘NBA 2K23’ Announces Increase in LeBron James Player Rating

2K Sports has released the seventh NBA 2K23 player ratings update, which includes enhancements for LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard, and others.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers: 98 OVR (+2) continues to demonstrate his durability, averaging 35.1 points per game since turning 38 in December. Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers: 97 OVR (+1) has also improved his play recently, averaging 34.5 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game during the Sixers’ current winning streak.

More significant increases include Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard’s 92 OVR (+5), Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday’s 87 OVR (+1), Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox’s 87 OVR (+1), Brooklyn Nets center Nicolas Claxton’s 85 OVR (+5), and others.

Advertisement

The full list of NBA 2K23 player rating updates can be found here: https://nba.2k.com/2k23/ratings/.