2K Sports has released the seventh NBA 2K23 player ratings update, which includes enhancements for LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard, and others.
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers: 98 OVR (+2) continues to demonstrate his durability, averaging 35.1 points per game since turning 38 in December. Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers: 97 OVR (+1) has also improved his play recently, averaging 34.5 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game during the Sixers’ current winning streak.
More significant increases include Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard’s 92 OVR (+5), Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday’s 87 OVR (+1), Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox’s 87 OVR (+1), Brooklyn Nets center Nicolas Claxton’s 85 OVR (+5), and others.
The full list of NBA 2K23 player rating updates can be found here: https://nba.2k.com/2k23/ratings/.