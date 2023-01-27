At this point, you can’t tell Drake nothing. After his back-to-back shows at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, Jim Jones named The Boy as the fifth member of Dipset.
In case you haven’t heard, Drake brought out Jones, Cam’ron, and Juelz Santana for a guest appearance during his show last weekend. During the performance, Drake wore Cam’ron’s pink fur jacket and went full Harlem energy in the performance.
Following that moment, Jones hit Instagram this week and shared a clip, along with a special message. “@champagnepapi official 5th member of #DIPSet,” Jones wrote. “U did tht thnku bless up to the whole #OVO.”
