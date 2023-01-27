A report fro mTMZ has confirmed that Ally Lotti, the ex-girlfriend of fallen emo-rapper Juice WRLD, has dodged a jail sentence after accepting a plea deal in her cocaine possession case out of Arkansas.

Lotti, 29, was originally charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, cocaine or heroin, but plead out to misdemeanor possession of instruments of crime, and got a 1 year suspended sentence and 6 months probation. Additionally, Lotti had a misdemeanor theft dropped as a part of her plea deal. The instruments of crime charge will also be dropped if Lotti is able to remain out of trouble for 18 months.

A security guard in an Arkansas Walmart peeped Ally and her new boyfriend, Carter Jamison, attempting to steal several items by going through the self checkout line without scanning many of the more expensive items, including wall mirrors, a bed frame, a bath towel and a digital scale.

The arresting officer found capsules of cocaine in Ally’s pocket and purse.

Both Jamison and Lotti were charged with the theft, but both had those charges dropped and were both ordered to pay $1,160 in fines.

Lotti was dating Juice WRLD when he died of an accidental drug overdose at Chicago’s Midway Airport in 2019.