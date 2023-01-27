Keeping Score, the first co-branded collaboration between PUMA and Creative Director June Ambrose will be released. This new collection honors Ambrose’s career and legacy in hip-hop and fashion, examines the concept of reflection and encourages women to keep track of their victories.

The 20-piece clothing, footwear, and accessories collection will be released in two parts. The initial drop, which will consist of ten pieces in a rich burgundy and blue colorway, is available now.

The initial product release includes reversible shorts and beanies, a removable mesh jersey sports bra, a balaclava, color block leggings, and an oversized sweatshirt, all while staying loyal to her priority of fusing fashion with function. The Hood Hall of Famer tee and the runaway maxi to midi skirt are standouts. This drop will also include new versions of the iconic Ralph Sampson sneaker and the design-forward Prevail sneaker.

June continues to be a blueprint for all generations of women, stressing the value of honoring oneself, from the dominance of streetwear and sneaker culture to the inflow of hip-hop into high design. June’s objective has been to showcase and inspire women since joining the sportswear brand in 2020 as the Creative Director for the Women’s Basketball category, recognizing that life is a team sport and that we all play to win.

Ambrose says the designs are to “only compete against the best versions of themselves; our gives are our gets. Let’s make this year count, let the cook begin Keeping Score.”

Keeping Score, which retails for $30 to $200, is now available globally on PUMA.com, in PUMA stores, and at select retailers. You can see the pieces below.