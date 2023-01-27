‘LHH’ Star Prince Claims He Was Assaulted by Tory Lanez and Wants Settlement Tossed Out

In case you didn’t know, Prince from Love & Hip-Hop and Tory Lanez once had a run-in. After the incident, a settlement was offered to Prince, which he now states he was forced to sign as a gun-wielding individual was threatening him.

According to RadarOnline, Prince stated he was forced to sign the paper after meeting with a man with a gun. Prince is now asking for the settlement to be rejected.

Prince states Tory Lanez assaulted him on two different incidents in Miami nightclubs. Lanez’s new lawyer noted the matter was handled, despite Prince’s recent intimidation claims.

Lanez’s lawyer stated she has “information to believe that a settlement has already been reached between the parties and [Lanez] has tendered funds to [Prince] in the consummation of their agreement.”

Prince states the settlement was drafted by Lanez himself. “He told me not to contact my lawyer when I told him I needed my lawyer to review the agreement,” Prince said.

He also added the person who attacked him was the same individual from the nightclub and now wants the settlement voided.

Tory Lanez, who is already behind bars after being convicted of offenses related to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, has recently assembled an all-star team of lawyers to help him appeal his guilty conviction in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial. Lanez recently stated that he had recruited Jose Baez to assist with his appeal. Baez is most known for defending Casey Anthony in her child murder trial, which ended in a not-guilty verdict in 2011.

According to TMZ, Baez will work alongside well-known attorneys like David Kenner and Matthew Barhoma. In the early 1990s, Kenner represented Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg, obtaining probation for the former hip-hop entrepreneur for a robbery and assisting Snoop in his infamous 1993 murder case.

Baez also defended Aaron Hernandez in the appeal of Odin Lloyd’s murder until the former Patriots tight end committed suicide on April 19, 2017. Hernandez was cleared of all charges related to a double homicide on April 15, 2017, just a few days before his suicide.

Lanez was convicted guilty of all three charges concerning the Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident last December 23. Following the decision, Lanez’s father rushed to the streets outside the courthouse, where he passionately condemned the verdict and blamed Jay-Z and Roc Nation for his son’s incarceration.

Lanez’s father recently turned to Instagram to express his and the rest of his family’s forgiveness for Megan Thee Stallion.