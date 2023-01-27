Popcaan, the dancehall superstar, has released his new album, Great Is He, which is available now on OVO Sound. The new album embodies the dancehall superstar’s typical blend of bombast, brooding, and brukking out, while also delving into the genre’s flexibility and effect on current music.

Great Is He includes previously released songs such as “We Caa Done” with Drake, “Set It,” “Next To Me” starring Toni-Ann Singh, and “Skeleton Cartier.”

On Great Is He, Popcaan explores his origins and life as one of dancehall’s biggest stars using all accessible channels. Popcaan sits alongside the genres that dancehall has influenced, with carefully curated features from titans Drake and Burna Boy, as well as the next generation’s Jamaican sensation, Chronic Law. It demonstrates the diversity of dancehall and the scope of his artistry, where conscious rawness sits alongside dancing anthems.

Advertisement

You can tap into the new album below.