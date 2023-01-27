Pusha T To Consequence: “Suffer Yourself To Be Defrauded” Chp. 1 Corinthians Verse 7

Pusha T has now fired shots back at former G.O.O.D. Music artist/ghostwriter Consequence with a biblical parable in response to his “disgust” with Pusha”s departure from the label.

Push posted on his IG story, Chp. 1 Corinthians Verse 7, quoting, “suffer yourselves to be defrauded.”

The biblical references maybe due to the reuniting of Clipse, which will bring Pusga back together with his twin brother No Malice, who has turned his life around and become a devout Christian soon after the arrest and conviction of the Clipse former manager Anthony “Geezy” Gonzalez.

Pusha reportedly backed away from the G.O.O.D. Music imprint because of Ye’s perceived anti-Semitic remarks, which Consequence says is all cap.

Cons also blamed Push for bringing tensions with Drake into Good Music, revealing he’s actually been to Drake’s crib but never stepped foot inside Push’s house.