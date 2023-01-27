Don’t worry, Chiefs fans, you’re quarterback is ready to go. Patrick Mahomes addressed the media on Tuesday, ahead of the AFC Championship game, that his Kansas City Chiefs will play against the Cincinnati Bengals. After a divisional matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where Mahomes injured his ankle, there was fear he would not be ready. That fear is eased.

“AFC championship week,” Mahomes said. “Ready to go.”

According to ESPN, Mahomes was a full participant in practice and underwent treatment all week.

“It’s doing good,” he said. “I’ve done a few days of treatment, a few days of rehab. Excited to get on the practice field and kind of test it out and see where I’m at. But it’s feeling good so far.

“I felt better than I thought I was going to be after the game. Moving on it during the game definitely hurt. But after the game, I was able to rest it and kind of ice it up and do different stuff like that. I felt in a little bit better position, and obviously the next morning felt a little bit better, and then I’ve continued to get better throughout the week, so we’ll see how I feel today at practice.”

Last season, the Bengals knocked off the Chiefs in the AFC Title game. Ahead of this matchup, members of the Bengals’ secondary dubbed the Chiefs stadium, Arrowhead Stadium, as Burrowhead. We will see if that name holds up on Sunday.