LeBron James has tied Kareem Abdul Jabbar for most NBA All-Star selections in league history. James’ 19th selection comes just ahead of the Lakers star getting ready to pass the legend for the All-Time scoring record. LeBron will also captain a team in the game. The other team will be led by Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The NBA has used the captain model for the All-Star Game for the sixth year; James has been a captain every year and has never lost, taking a 5-0 record into this year. Antetokounmpo is captain for the third time, having previously held the position in 2019 and 2020.

James and Antetokounmpo will choose their teams just before the game in Salt Lake City, a fresh twist and a break from previous years, when captains were chosen a week or two before All-Star weekend.

The other eight starters are Denver’s two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Brooklyn teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson.

The #NBAAllStar Western Conference Starters:



⭐️ LeBron James

⭐️ Nikola Jokic

⭐️ Luka Doncic

⭐️ Zion Williamson

⭐️ Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/3m6IER1Og1 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 27, 2023