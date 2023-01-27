One of New York’s most esteemed veterans, Styles P, has delivered his fifteenth studio album, Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still A Wolf, out today. The 13-track offering boasts production from frequent collaborators Noah Styles and Black Saun, Dayzel (Snoop Dogg, Benny the Butcher, Busta Rhymes, etc), and four tracks from legendary producer Vinny Idol including the standout track “Porsche Lights”.

“It’s the second to last solo. Enjoy it,” says Styles P in a press release.

There are no features on this Penultimate solo effort except for a Brady Watt hook on the lead single “Death Before Dishonor” which dropped last week. Styles doesn’t hold back on his raw bars about the streets, while Watt’s strings and smooth vocals help tie the song together – culminated with words from DJ Premier on the track.

The Queens-born, Yonkers-raised rap titan shared his 2002 solo debut album A Gangster and a Gentleman, which was led by the Swizz Beatz-produced hit single “Good Times.” He’s had a two-decade long career of consistency, dropping over a dozen more projects to date (not including work with the LOX). In 2016, Styles P and the LOX shared their long-awaited first album together in 16 years Filthy America…It’s Beautiful, which debuted within the Top 50 of the Billboard 200 and was followed by a tour. Early on, he was a featured guest on Rick Ross’ 2010 massive hit “BMF (Blowin’ Money Fast)”.

Styles P announced that he would be dropping one more solo album before retiring as a solo artist. Stream the full album above.