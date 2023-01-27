T.I. Says He is a Combination of JAY-Z, 2Pac, and Two More Hip-Hop Icons

T.I. is undoubtedly the King of the South and a Hip-Hop legend. If you were to ask him who he is a combination of, his answer would be four titans of our genre: JAY-Z, 2Pac, Diddy and Snoop Dogg.

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, T.I. revealed that he sees his legends in his composition.

“I see myself as a hybrid kind of between, I guess, Jay, ‘Pac, Puff and like a Snoop, you know what I’m saying?” T.I. said. “I kind of hop in and out and take pages out of the book of legends, and I’ve been fortunate enough and blessed enough to be able to have these relationships where I could sit and engage and soak up game.”

T.I. would give more love to people like E-40, Master P, Jay Prince, and more in the conversation.

In the same conversation, T.I. recalled the year 2007, when he found himself alongside Denzel Washington in the film classic American Gangster.

T.I. played the nephew of Washington’s character, Frank Lucas, who was ditching a promising baseball future aside to join the family drug business.

T.I. recalls the moment Washington coached him through a scene and helped him combat his nerves.

“As we’re rehearsing I’m pacing back and forth,” T.I. said. “And he said, ‘What’s up, n-gga, You nervous?’ I’m like, ‘Man, I’m just making sure I don’t mess it up.’

“He said, ‘Here man, listen. They could have had anybody in here doing what you’re doing right now. They could have anybody in the world, they could have called anybody right here to do what you’re doing.'”

You can check out the full conversation below.

Flash forward to today, T.I. is still in his acting bag. Hitting theaters this weekend, T.I. will star alongside Power’s Joseph Sikora in the psychological horror film, Fear.

This psychological horror film follows a group of friends who gather for that typical friends weekend getaway at a remote and historic hotel. Their celebration takes a terrifying quick and sudden turn as each one of the guests has to face their own worst fear one by one thanks to a powerful force inside the hotel. The trailer shows the group sharing their biggest fears—some of which we can all relate to.

You can see the trailer below.

