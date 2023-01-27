The infamous stories of Rick James and the Murphy brothers, Eddie and Charlie, will forever be intertwined with The Dave Chappelle Show and his “Real Hollywood Stories”, but the living legend appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to explain how the 80s disco hit “Party All The Time” by Eddie Murphy feat. Rick James even came to fruition.

The Trading Places actor detailed how he ended up staying at James’ house in Buffalo past the time allotted to record the track due to a huge snowstorm.

“We were snowed in for two weeks,” Murphy explained. “We were supposed to go up for the weekend. I went up there to record ‘Party All The Time’ …maybe the most fun I ever had…one of my fondest memories.”

Advertisement

See the interview in its entirety below.