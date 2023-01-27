[WATCH] Heidi Gardner Asks Michael B. Jordan to be Her Valentine but Lil Baby Accepts in New ‘SNL’ Teaser

This week’s Saturday Night Live will be hosted by Michael B. Jordan, and Lil Baby will be the musical guest. Ahead of the episode, the two stars appeared with cast member Heidi Garnder for some promo.

In the clip, Hardner is shooting her shot at Michael B. Jordan, who she wants to be her Valentine. After he stalls in giving an answer, Lil Baby offers to be her date, and Gardner accepts, leaving Jordan hilariously stunned, and alone.

You can see the moment and additional clips below. SNL airs on NBC on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT and streams live on Peacock with host Michael B. Jordan and musical guest Lil Baby.

