Julia Fox, the most recent ex-gf of Kanye West, went viral after giving a tour of her small, one bedroom apartment in Manhattan that she shares with her infant son. Fox admitted that her virtual tour may her roasted online, but decided to show people who maybe complaining about their circumstances that their life isn’t as bad as they think.

“I never thought in a million years that I would do this, but I do believe in maximum transparency and so I am going to give you guys an apartment tour,” Fox began. “I know I am going to get roasted and whatever, but hopefully maybe somebody can watch this and be like ‘maybe I’m not doing so bad.'”

Fox’s post ended with talking about her evident mice infestation that she doesn’t really plan on dealing with.

“It’s a problem depending how you look at it. I kind of let them rock,” Fox admitted. “I appreciate that at night while we’re sleeping, they clean up the crumbs that my son drops on the floor. So yeah, I’m not going to evict the mice anytime soon.”