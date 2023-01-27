As his music continues to connect with fans and globally impact culture, rapper Young Dolph has posthumously amassed 10 new RIAA certifications in one day for music across his legendary discography.

Dolph’s smash songs “Foreva” f/ T.I. and previously gold-certified track “100 Shots”, received platinum certifications while eight additional songs received gold certifications including “No Sense” w/ Key Glock, “To Be Honest” “1 Scale” f/ G Herbo, “Hold Up, Hold Up, Hold Up,” “1 Hell of a Life,” w/ Key Glock, “By Mistake,” “Water on Water” w/ Key Glock and “Facts.”

“We’re excited to see fans continuing to enjoy Dolph’s music” says Young Dolph’s manager Allen Parks of Street Execs Management. “From those who have been with him from day one, to those who may be just discovering him…we’re grateful. These certifications really reflect the legacy Dolph worked so hard to build.”

News of the new RIAA certifications occurred as Young Dolph’s DOLPHLAND Pop-Up Museum exhibit in honor of him and his new album Paper Route Frank, continues to tour the country to sold-out crowds with additional cities being added. It was just announced that Los Angeles, CA has been added to the tour and will be taking place among Grammy week festivities on Feb 3rd-5th. Tickets for Los Angeles are available today atwww.youngdolph.com. After successfully launching in New York City two weeks ago with packed multi-day crowds and a splashy celebrity-attended private opening, DOLPHLAND’S three-day pop-up stop in Dallas, TX this weekend was completely sold out before doors opened.

For a complete list of Young Dolph’s 2023 platinum and gold certifications, please visit the RIAA here.

Young Dolph’s newly released posthumous album Paper Route Frank is available across all streaming services.

Tickets for the DOLPHLAND pop-up museum tour are available atwww.youngdolph.com. Ticket purchasers are automatically entered for a chance to win $100,000 from Paper Route Empire with the winner being announced at the end of the museum tour.