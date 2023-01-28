Busta Rhymes Connects with Bilal for “Murda” from ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Soundtrack

Busta Rhymes Connects with Bilal for “Murda” from ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Soundtrack

Swizz Beatz has dropped the third single from the Godfather of Harlem season 3 soundtrack. The single “Murda” features Busta Rhymes and Bilal.

Busta Rhymes unleashes a linguistic barrage worthy of his reputation as one of the most uncompromising and unmistakable spitters of all time. He combines vintage New York hip-hop with expert verbal gymnastics. Meanwhile, Bilal, a vocal powerhouse from Philadelphia, arrives with a soulful counterweight to Busta’s explosive performance

You can hear the new single below.

Advertisement