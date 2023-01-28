Swizz Beatz has dropped the third single from the Godfather of Harlem season 3 soundtrack. The single “Murda” features Busta Rhymes and Bilal.
Busta Rhymes unleashes a linguistic barrage worthy of his reputation as one of the most uncompromising and unmistakable spitters of all time. He combines vintage New York hip-hop with expert verbal gymnastics. Meanwhile, Bilal, a vocal powerhouse from Philadelphia, arrives with a soulful counterweight to Busta’s explosive performance
You can hear the new single below.
