Papoose Says the ‘Hardest’ Verse He Ever Heard Came from Kool G Rap

Papoose Says the ‘Hardest’ Verse He Ever Heard Came from Kool G Rap

When it comes to bars. Papoose knows them better than damn near anybody. During a conversation with Joe Budden on AMP, Papoose named the hardest verse he ever heard and it came from Kool G Rap.

Papoose stated the verse is from Kool G Rap’s “Take Em To War.”

“G Rap wrote the hardest verse I ever heard in my life to this day. It was on ‘Take Em to War.’ I never heard a harder verse in my entire life to this day,” Papoose said.

Advertisement

You can hear it from Pap below, courtesy of HipHopDX.