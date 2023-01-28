Sada Baby Gives Up Lean and Cigarettes: ‘Celebrate My Sobriety’

Sada Baby is no longer a lean sipper. Hitting Twitter, the rapper announced he is done with both lean and cigarettes. Why? in favor of sobriety, but also because it cost him $10,000 to $20,000 a week.

“Ain’t spent 10-20K a week on lean in longer than a year, ain’t bought over 5 perks int wo months,” Sada Baby wrote. “Ain’t smoke a cigarette in two months. Suck my dick n celebrate my sobriety”

In a conversation with TMZ, Sada Baby stated he was openly attempting to test how much he could do. You can visit here to hear more.

